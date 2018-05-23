Disaster seminar employs lessons from Irma to discuss preparedness

As Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren prepared to leave her home to seek shelter from Hurricane Irma at her daughter’s house, she put towels on her window sills to hold back the water.

When she arrived at her daughter’s house, it was all boarded up, alarming Loefgren that she hadn’t prepared her home enough.

“I thought I was ready, and then reality hit,” she said.

It’s these lessons and others Loefgren hopes are shared May 31 at this year’s Disaster Preparedness Seminar.

Along with Ed McCrane and Sherilyn Burris, the emergency management chiefs for Sarasota and Manatee counties, respectively, Elizabeth Cuevas Neunder, the founder and CEO of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of Florida, will be this year’s keynote speaker.

Cuevas Neunder will just be returning from Puerto Rico, so she will have an up-to-date report, Loefgren said.

McCrane and Burris will speak about what happened locally with Hurricane Irma. Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist of ABC 7, will also speak.

If You GO When: Registration begins at 3:15 p.m. at the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club, 3000 Harbourside Drive. Cost: Free RSVP: call 383-2466 as there is limited seating

The main question addressed at this year’s seminar will be whether residents were really prepared for Hurricane Irma.

“I know stories of people who evacuated, and they did not have reservations at a hotel, they did not have anywhere to go,” said Susan Phillips, assistant to the town manager. “They didn’t have a plan. They just got on the road and drove away from where they thought the hurricane would go, so they didn’t have a plan.

“And they would put themselves in harm’s way or make themselves vulnerable in a sense by getting on the roadway without anywhere to go.”

In addition to the speakers, local businesses that deal with preparations and know about disasters will be on hand. Phillips said the businesses will range from those that can help install hurricane shutters to help with garage doors.

Phillips calls the seminar the best two hours you could invest in to protect yourself and your family.

Phillips said it’s important for people to attend the seminar every year as each year brings new information.

She said the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service are able to refocus and come up with new forecasting tools and models each year to help predict the risks and threats to communities.

“Us being able to then communicate those [new findings] to the public is what saves lives, and that’s what helps people prepare better and have better information to make decisions and have a better outcome for their property and themselves,” Phillips said.

The first 125 attendees will receive nonalcoholic hurricane drinks and a ticket for a door prize. Loefgren asks that those planning to attend RSVP to better plan for seating and food arrangements, as The Resort at Longboat Key Club will be serving appetizers and Gold Coast Eagle Distributing will be serving beer. Walk-ins are welcome.