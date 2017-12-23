Top Story - March: Dickey Betts’ wife allegedly points rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers

Donna Betts, wife of Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts, allegedly pointed a rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers March. 27, and threatened to kill crew members and coaches.

Sarasota County deputies arrested Betts, 62, this morning on 18 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. She is still in custody without bond.

After 5:30 p.m. Monday, as two Sarasota Crew coaches directed their squads into the waters off of Bay Preserve in Osprey, Betts allegedly appeared on her dock at 325 Palmetto Ave. with the rifle and began shouting that if anyone came on her property they would be shot.

Betts then threw the rifle in the water, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incident was captured on a cell phone video.