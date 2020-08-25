Dick Vitale raises the bar for gala fundraising despite the pandemic

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, college basketball legend Dick Vitale decided to move his annual Dick Vitale Gala, which raises money for The V Foundation for Cancer Research, to Sept. 4.

When the pandemic continued, Vitale made another decision to take the 15th annual event, which is usually held in Sarasota, virtual, transforming it into a pre-recorded show for people to enjoy. Even before that decision, Vitale said, people kept telling him the same thing: dash the dream of topping last year's money raised ($4.3 million). It's not going to happen in this economic climate.

Vitale understood the sentiment, but didn't take the advice.

"I didn't roll over and say I could not do it," Vitale said. "In fact, it was the opposite. The pandemic inspired me to do more, to work harder. It was not going to stop me from raising money because cancer does not stop. That is what motivates me every day."

Vitale said he has been going through his Rolodex nonstop, and the work is paying dividends. It turned out his goal of $5 million was setting the bar low. Vitale said as of Aug. 21, the gala had raised more than $6 million, with sights now on $7 million. Vitale said he would be "shocked and stunned" if that isn't reached on gala night, too. The funding has come from numerous sources, one being Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who first contributed $500,000, then agreed to donate another million if the gala could raise $2 million on its own, which it did.

"I never thought we would get this much," Vitale said. "We got a great break. It's all due to the generosity of people."

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few said he's in awe of Dick Vitale's ability to motivate people into action. Photo courtesy Gonzaga Athletics.

The presentation itself, which is being produced by ESPN staff and hosted by ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, will mirror what happens at the annual gala in person, with a few new tricks. Vitale will give a speech, as will this year's honorees: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. Before their speeches, a highlights package from their careers will be played. There will also be a performance from Mikari Tarpley, a 16 year old who performed in a national tour of "The Lion King" before being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Vitale said he's seen previews of the presentation and he is excited to share it with the world.

"When I knew we had to go virtual, I was a little down," Vitale said. "It is the emotion of everyone in the room that makes it [special]. Being there together plays a vital role in people feeling the message we’re trying to share. I thought it would be tough to do an event without that emotion, tough to raise the money we need. But now, I am energized again.''

Mark Few knows how sincere Vitale is when it comes to raising funds. Few himself has worked with both the national Coaches Vs. Cancer program and the Community Cancer Fund, an organization focused on helping people in eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Few said his experience has made him well aware of how difficult it can be to get people to donate.

2020 Dick Vitale Gala What: The 15th-annual event raises money for The V Foundation for Cancer Research. This year the event will be a digital livestream When: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 Honorees: Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith Content: Speeches from each of the honorees, plus other special guests and Vitale himself. The evening will also feature raffles for prize packages that can be bid on via your phone Entry: Access to the livestream costs $300 while sponsorships cost $3,000 For more information, call 350-0580

"It has been amazing to watch Dick do what he does better than anybody," Few said. "And that is motivate people to get out and actually fight, to take action. We are humbled and fired up to be a part of this, because it does not get any bigger than Dickie V."

Few said it is Vitale's spirit that is the difference-maker. No one cares more than him, Few said. Nothing can stop him.

Not even a pandemic.

Tickets to watch the livestream cost $300, with all money going to The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Businesses can also sponsor the livestream for $3,000. For more information or to donate/purchase a ticket, call 350-0580.