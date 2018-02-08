Dick Vitale Gala announces honorees for 2018 event

The V Foundation for Cancer Research and Dick Vitale have announced that the 13th-annual Dick Vitale Gala, to be held on May 11 at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, will honor Jim Harbaugh, Leonard Hamilton and Mike Greenberg.

Harbaugh is the head coach of the University of Michigan football team, and previously coached the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in the 2012 Super Bowl. He also was the head coach at Stanford University from 2007-2010 and played as a quarterback in the NFL for 1987-2001.

Greenberg has been with ESPN since 1996 and is a member of the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame. From 1999-2017, he co-hosted the popular morning radio show 'Mike and Mike' with former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic. Greenberg also is the author of His new show, 'Get Up,' is scheduled to debut in April.

Hamilton is the most successful men’s basketball coach in Florida State history, leading the Seminoles to 299 wins in 16 seasons. He was named the UPI National Coach of the Year in 1995 and is a two-time Big East (1995, 1999) and Atlantic Coast Conference (2009, 2012) Coach of the Year. He was previously the head coach of Oklahoma State University, the University of Miami and the NBA's Washington Wizards.

"It is hard to believe that we are in the 13th year of our annual Gala," Vitale, a resident of Lakewood Ranch, said in a release. "This one is going to be off the charts with honorees Mike Greenberg, Leonard Hamilton and Jim Harbaugh – all dedicated to helping kids battling cancer. There will be a special tribute to two special children we’ve lost, Tony Colton and Chad Carr, during the evening. This year, we will break our record and raise over $3.5 million."

The V Foundation has awarded more than $200 million for cancer research. It holds a 4-star, or highest, rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, and is among the top 4% of cancer charities of all charities evaluated. It was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.

"The Dick Vitale Gala lives up to Jim Valvano’s recipe for a great day: you laugh, you think and you cry," said Susan Braun, the CEO of the V Foundation, in the release. “All this in all-star company leads to an evening of great fun—and most importantly—great help for children with cancer."

For more information about the 13th Annual Dick Vitale Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit www.jimmyv.org/vitale.