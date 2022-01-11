Despite lockout, Orioles spring tickets go on sale Saturday

Major League Baseball is in a lockout, but that's not affecting the Baltimore Orioles' spring training plans.

In fact, Orioles fans can secure their 2022 spring training tickets this week.

Individual tickets for the team's 13th spring season at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. All tickets must be purchased online at Orioles.com/SpringTickets; there will be no in-person ticket sales Saturday out of COVID-19 concerns. Ed Smith Stadium will continue to serve as a testing site.

Fans with Birdland Memberships will be eligible for a Thursday pre-sale. Additionally, fans who sign up for the team's Sarasota 365 newsletter will be eligible for a Friday pre-sale.

The Orioles' 2022 spring training schedule includes 16 home games: 12 afternoon games with a 1:05 p.m. start and four night games with a 6:05 p.m. start. The schedule features five giveaway items including an Oriole beach towel (March 3), a Boog Powell jersey T-shirt (March 11) and an Orioles cap (March 21), plus numerous event days, such as Fireworks Night (March 26). The team will also honor members of the Sarasota community through the Birdland Community Heroes program. Fans can nominate someone for the honor at the team's website.

A full list of the team's giveaways and promotions can be found below or at the team's website.