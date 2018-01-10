Designing Women Boutique announces new program to increase education funding

Designing Women Boutique is offering six area nonprofits the chance to harness the sales power of the DWB storefront, as a way to secure ongoing funding for education.

Girls Inc., Out-of-Door Academy, Ringling College of Art and Design, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens are all participating in the new program with DWB, a boutique that raises money for Sarasota-area nonprofits.

GroundWorks allows the participating groups to solicit donations from their own donor bases of high-end accessories, jewelry, handbags and art to be consigned through DWB, and 60% of the proceeds will go to the organization.

The funds raised through the program are dedicated to creating scholarships, mentorships and career and educational advancement opportunities for the people the organizations help.

“Designing Women Boutique has had the good fortune of having the means to grant more than $2 million since we opened our doors in 2001,” said Jean Weidner Goldstein, a DWB co-founder. “We’d like to use our success to support the efforts of other nonprofit groups who are also doing good works.”

The nonprofit organizations selected are excited about the program’s possibilities.

“We were honored,” said Girls Inc. Director of Advancement Morgan Gerhart. “There’s so many wonderful organizations in Sarasota and Manatee, and for them to approach us — we’re thrilled.”

Ida Zito, DWB board president, said there are two reasons people should come in after Jan. 11 to shop for the nonprofits’ items:

“First of all they get something for a fraction of a cost,” she said. “And because of where the proceeds to — to the arts and civic services.”