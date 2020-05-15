DeSantis expands reopening to include gyms, more

Florida is continuing to relax regulations implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19 and entering “full phase one” of reopening effective Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis shared details of what the next step of reopening will entail. Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to operate as long as the businesses follow social distancing and other sanitation guidelines.

Restaurants and retail businesses can operate at 50% of normal capacity, an increase from the 25% capacity in the initial phase one plans.

Museums and libraries can also operate at 50% capacity. DeSantis said local governments will have authority to determine how to manage those operations.

Bars and movie theaters will remain closed during phase one.