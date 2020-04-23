Deputies, police officers take motorcyclist into custody

Sarasota police assisted sheriff’s deputies from Manatee County in arresting a man inside the fence of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on Tuesday evening.

According to a report released by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, several charges were filed against Zabian L. Williams, 32, in connection with the incident that ended around 7:30 p.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy first spotted an off-road motorcycle performing a wheelie at 57th Avenue West and U.S. 41 in the Bayshore Gardens neighborhood.

Following an attempt at a traffic stop, the deputy reported the motorcyclist drove off and did not heed the patrol vehicle’s flashing lights. The deputy followed the motorcycle and sought assistance from the department’s aviation unit and other ground units, but did not pursue, the sheriff’s office said.

After running several red lights, the motorcyclist abandoned the bike in the 1600 block of University Parkway and scaled the airport’s perimeter fence, the report said.

Sarasota Police officers in the area detained Williams until he could be taken into the custody of Manatee deputies.

Williams, who has prior convictions for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, was charged with driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement, reckless driving and resisting without violence.

Further charges related to entering airport property are pending.