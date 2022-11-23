Deputies investigating North Sarasota County shooting

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in the north end of the county that left a man critically wounded early Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Grantham Drive, just west of the former Rolling Green Golf Course off Tuttle Avenue, around 3 a.m. and found a wounded man in a vehicle.

The 31-year-old had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital, where his prognosis was “not favorable,’’ a Sheriff’s Department news release said.

Investigators said they believe the incident was isolated, and there was no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.