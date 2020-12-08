Decomposing body found in trash can in Bradenton

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Windmill Manor Avenue home in Bradenton Tuesday at 12:38 p.m. after a decomposing body was found in a trash can.

A resident of the Windmill Mobile Home Park called the Sheriff's Office after finding the body. The man had agreed to store a neighbor's trash can in his carport. He told deputies he thought the sealed trash can contained the neighbor's personal items and he was waiting for it to be picked up.

After two months, though, the man decided to open the container and quickly noticed a foul smell, according to a Sheriff's Office report. The man then found a human body in an advanced stage of decomposition that had been wrapped up inside the 55-gallon trash can, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said the body has yet to be identified and it is not known how the person died. The Sheriff's Office did not identify the neighbor who owned the trash can or the man who stored it.

A Sheriff's Office release said detectives "are following several leads." An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011.