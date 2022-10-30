Decision to halt red-light traffic program in Manatee criticized

Although some residents of Manatee County might have been celebrating with the announcement the red-light camera program had been dropped Oct. 15, Melissa Wandall sees things differently.

"If you are running a red light, you are breaking a safety law, and you could end up killing somebody, like my husband, or seriously injuring somebody," Wandall said.

Mark Wandall was killed and Melissa's brother Philip Wolfe, the driver, was seriously injured on Oct. 24, 2003, at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and State Road 70 when a repeat traffic offender smashed into their vehicle while running a red light.

The Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act was passed in 2010 to allow municipalities to use red-light cameras to issue citations.

In 2013, Manatee County activated a red-light camera at the intersection where Mark Wandall was killed, marking a decade of work by Melissa Wandall to enable communities in Florida to use the technology.

Wandall campaigned with groups such as the Stop Red Light Running Coalition of Florida to get communities to activate the cameras in an attempt to reduce the infractions and to ultimately save lives.

She is disappointed in the county's decision to drop the program and referred to the decision as a step backward that removes traffic safety measures at a time when the county should be adding more. She said the decision endangers those riding in vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

"In a day when we are having so many tragedies with people breaking safety laws … not just red light running but speeding," she said. "It’s unfortunate that our county commissioners don't want to do more. They actually want to do less,"

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge called the red-light camera program an "Orwellian" overreach which unfairly targeted working-class citizens.

Commissioners let its contract with Conduent, which oversaw the program, expire with no vote needed on the action. Any red-light camera tickets issued in Manatee County after Oct. 15 are no longer valid.

Manatee County's program utilized 18 cameras at eight intersections.

Wandall said policymakers should not take important tools away from law enforcement. She said if the program was ineffective, the county wouldn't have kept adding more cameras.

"It’s not about catching people doing something wrong,” she said. “It's trying to prevent somebody from being seriously injured or killed. And it's trying to educate people on how to stop on red.”

Program lacks support

County commissioners, however, said they did not believe the program provided a benefit to the public.

Ostenbridge said it targeted citizens who had committed relatively minor violations while driving on the roads for their jobs.

“It had become a fundraiser for the government, and it was a hidden tax,” he said.

Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said the end of the program had been long in the works. (File photo)

County commissioners had originally raised the idea of ending the program in May 2022, when they were asked to approve a five-year extension with Conduent, which they declined to do. At the time, they were advised they needed no action to allow the contract to expire in October. They couldn't cancel it in May because of a heavy cancellation penalty.

The commissioners already were working toward a cancellation of the program. On Dec. 14, 2021, they voted to suspend violations for right turns on red lights for 140 days, a policy which the board upheld in May.

Van Ostenbridge said the right-turn violations involved the least egregious offenses.

Prior to the decision not to renew the contract, each commissioner met individually with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, which had final say over the violations, Van Ostenbridge said.

Van Ostenbridge said he reviewed violation videos but none of those he watched involved a life-threatening situation.

District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said the commission had been presented with data showing that accidents, within Manatee County, did not increase even when the cameras were not in use.

"We couldn't see where it was helping at all," she said.

Van Ostenbridge said the commission reviewed data from Manatee County, but not from other counties, and he noted the City of Bradenton had discontinued its program in 2016.

The decision to halt the program did have financial implications for Manatee County. In the six-month period from October 2021 to April 2022, the program brought in $3,055,587.68 at a cost of $2,132,056.88. That's a profit of $923,530.80.

Van Ostenbridge said there are no changes to traffic enforcement methods planned as a result of the program’s discontinuation, although the budget passed by the county in September did approve 14 additional sheriff’s deputies.

The public responds

The opinions of additional Manatee County residents varied on the discontinuation of the program, with most saying they felt the county should go with whatever option was backed by data on the program's effectiveness.

Country Club East’s Steve Swaney said he would support the red light program at an intersection with frequent accidents if there were data showing it was effective, although he did not think the program took all factors into consideration.

The intersection of Tara Boulevard and State Road 70, where Melissa Wandall's husband Mark Wandall was killed in 2003, eventually received a red-light camera in 2013. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

He said many residents were running red lights because they were frustrated with limited opportunities to pass through traffic lights. He said some lights did not appear to detect traffic flow, and said red lights could be excessively long based on the amount of traffic they were accommodating.

“I think some people are just frustrated at how long it takes,” he said.

“I think the police need all the help they can get with the traffic, but sometimes red light cameras are a little fast to snap you,” said Myakka’s Jim Stocker, who said he was on the fence about the issue.

“I am 100% for getting rid of that,” said Central Park’s Joe Brielmann of the program.

He said aside from finding the program to be like “Big Brother,” he also felt it interrupted the flow of traffic, with some drivers slowing down while approaching the lights, which could in itself be dangerous.

He said people familiar with the intersections know where the cameras are, while navigation apps warned drivers that the cameras were present.

Lake Club’s Stuart Roth said he would defer to the opinion of law enforcement on whether the program is effective.

“I think that's the job of public safety to come up with some answers and some suggestions and approaches,” he said. “They're the ones that pick up the pieces. If they felt it was assisting in this endeavor, I would readily believe them. If they felt it was neutral, neither here nor there, I would give it to them, too.”