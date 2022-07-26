Decision delayed on allowing Manatee County employees to carry weapons in county buildings

On Tuesday, the Manatee County Commission passed, 6-1, a motion to explore further possibilities related to an initiative by Commissioner James Satcher to allow government employees to carry concealed firearms in government buildings.

County Attorney William Clague said the topic, which had arisen during a May 10 meeting, could potentially return at the next regular board meeting, Aug. 9. The subsequent discussions are expected to mark the final decision on the proposed policy.

Satcher said he wanted to see more specific language in the policy and that he was hoping to frame the discussion productively.

Commissioners, with the exception of Reggie Bellamy, who offered the only dissenting vote, expressed interest in further investigating the policy with some voicing concerns including liability, such a policy's impact on staff members, and whether and how firearms training could be provided to staff.

Clague said he would explore options for firearm training with Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

Commissioner Kevin van Ostenbridge said he had had a “positive” conversation with Wells about the proposal, but also said, “I just think there's a lot of details to be worked out by the attorney, and the administrator (Scott Hopes), who has to implement it.”