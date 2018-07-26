Deborah Stahler

1949-2018

Deborah Fay “Debby” Stahler entered into peaceful, eternal sleep July 22, 2018. She spent her life dedicated to her family, as they were her greatest joy on this earth.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, John Stahler II, and her parents Charles and Freida Jones. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Michael Kerrigan, their son Ryan Stahler, her son and daughter-in-law, John Stahler III and Danielle Stahler, and their daughter Kyleigh.

Debby was born March 13, 1949, in Bradenton. She graduated from Manatee High School and was a Girl Scout and a Rainbow Girl. Debby met John during elementary school, even though they didn’t date until they reunited at Manatee Junior College.

Debby and John built a life for themselves in Bradenton, which included designing and building custom homes together. She greatly enjoyed her time spent working with John. She often commented how lucky she was to be able to spend time with him while working. Debby spent the last six years assisting clients as a business account manager at the It Works corporate office. She enjoyed her job tremendously, and often spoke of it not as a job but as her second family. She felt truly blessed to have the opportunity to work with such amazing people.

"Similar to the homes Debby and John built during their lifetimes, Debby laid a foundation for her family for the future that won’t soon be compromised."

For those who knew Debby intimately, she was a force when she entered the room. Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, an ear to vent to, or a warm embrace you needed, she was always there. She had a word of wisdom to help cope with any situation at hand. She made sure to share what she had learned from her life experiences with those around her. She truly wanted to help everyone be the best they could be, to achieve whatever goals they were reaching for.

When she faced adversity, she used her calm demeanor and quick wit to make the best of the situation and move forward. There was no mountain too high for her to climb. Debby had the wonderful ability to bring a touch of humor to any situation and to lighten the mood whenever possible.

One of Debby’s greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren. Whether it was taking her granddaughter Kyleigh to get her favorite parfait or watching her grandson Ryan play football, she treasured each moment with them. She loved to make Sunday dinner for her family, particularly her homemade spaghetti sauce. Similar to the homes Debby and John built during their lifetimes, Debby laid a foundation for her family for the future that won’t soon be compromised. She will be forever missed but always present in the hearts of her family and friends.

A private celebration of Debby’s life will be held by her family at a later date. Condolences may be sent to The Stahler Family, 1637 Laird Ave., North Port, FL 34286.

SERVICE:

At a Later Date

Private Celebration of Life