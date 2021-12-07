Dear Santa, don't forget Lakewood Ranch and east Bradenton area

With Christmas upon us, students at East County schools made sure their letters to Santa were in the mail.

Their requests, however, weren't just about presents for themselves. Some were hoping could spread Christmas cheer with others.

Teachers from William H. Bashaw, Gene Witt and Robert E. Willis elementary schools were gracious to share a sampling of their students' letters to Santa.

Here are samples:

Brandon Murray

Dear Santa Claus

I will Give miLk and cookises can you pLease Give me toy's Chritmas.

Love from Brandon

Brandon Murray, 7

Kindergartner at William H. Bashaw Elementary School

Alex Sanow

Dear Santa Claus

I wouiD Like a ifon13 I OK you I Been good for Cresmes.

Love from Alex

Alex Sanow, 7

Kindergartner at William H. Bashaw Elementary School

Reece Banius

Dear Santa Claus

thank you for making me fell Cristmas happy! I would like a smart watch. I was wating 3 years for that. I wish for that.

Love from Reece

Reece Banius, 6

Kindergartner at William H. Bashaw Elementary School

Alexis Martinez

Dear Santa Claus

Thank to gif presits. I have been good. Satue I help you haf a good chrismis.

Love from Alexis

Alexis Martinez, 7

Kindergartner at William H. Bashaw Elementary School

Emma Lindsey

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would really Love a stuf randerr. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Emma Lindsey, 7

First grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Raelyn Paiz

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. for christmas I would really love for all the sick kids to be beter and for all the kids that are allso we in the hospitoll to get beter to!

Love Raelyn Paiz, 7

First grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Evan Sheldon

Dear Santa,

I am six years old. For christmas I wold love a cooking set. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Evan Sheldon, 7

First grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Brittany Natowski

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. For Christmas I would really Love a Buney. For Christmas.

Love, Brittany Natowski, 6

First grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Charlotte Hale

Dear Santa,

I Love the presents you gave me. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a drone a scoter a elechric rockit magnuflying glass and a I pade. I am sorry if that is to much but I love rockits when I grow up I will Be a asternot I love space I want to go on marse I hope you have a varey good chrimas and I hope you don't get coute by the kids this year and thank you.

Love always

Charlotte Hale, 7

Second grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Parker Yensan.

Dear Santa

I love that you bring joy every yera.

I wold like evrey prsen in the wrld to have a good ckrismis.

I wold like a reemogintrl puppy for ckrismis.

Alsow last dut not leest joy and love.

I hope you the cugees this ckrismis.

PS I hope you have a ckrismis this year.

Parker

Love you.

Parker Yensan, 7

Second grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Nicole Alvarez

Dear Santa

I love that you visit my houm every year I hop that you like the ckuckes i Lev for you and I Wot for cremas is orpes and rolrsceiat that's evreing I wot

P.S. please say "hi" to Mrs. Claus for me Thank you!

Love always,

Nicole Alvarez, 8

Second grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Kegan Solich

Dear Santa

May I please have for chrismas... We Wear hand spa, Whoopy cooshon, make up kit, Hello kitty food truck, Big trapline, Big Ball Pit, kite, color reual barble.

P.S. I hope you have good chrismas.

Love,

Kegan Solich, 8

Second grader at Gene Witt Elementary School

Ariana Lingrosso

Dear Santa,

I want a dog. I want a mrmad. I want som books. I want som flawrs. I want som stikers. I want a hrs. I want art.

Ariana Lingrosso, 5

Kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Ariana Buckley

Dear Santa,

I want My Family to be off Work more. I want all oF the poor people to not Be poor any more. I want some presents too.

Merry Christmas

Ho ho ho

From Ariana Buckley, 7

First grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Lily Shahan

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 7 years old. I love christmas. I decorated 2 christmas trees this year with my family.

I think I was mostly good this year.

I would like lots of L.O.L. surprise! dolls, pets, and babies.

I hope our elf Twinkle Twist will come back next year.

Love,

Lily Shahan, 7

Second grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Mason Beebe. Courtesy photo.

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good halloween and thanks giving. This year I want a jungle cruise lego set, remote monster truck. could you also give gifts to kids in need. have a merry christmas. the end.

Mason Beebe, 6

First grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Ayansh Agrawal

Dear Santa,

I want the game dominos also candyland game also pokemom traDing card game battle academy set I invite you to our home for dinner. I will also bake for you.

Ayansh Agrawal, 6

First grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Zoey Bartz

Dear Santa,

I want My two front teeth for ChRIstMas and a TaMagotchi.

Love,

Zoey BaRtZ, 5

Kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School

Nora Clementi

Dear Santa,

I wood like a real koala, roses art set.

Love,

Nora Clementi, 6

Kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School