With local high schools hosting commencement ceremonies late in July, graduates of the class of 2019 had some advice for the new grads about their first year outside high school.

Matthew Bartoszek graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in 2019 and went to Manatee Technical College for its welding program. He graduated from the program July 2.

After graduating high school, he knew many of his classmates were going off to a college or university, but he knew it just wasn’t for him.

Bartoszek encourages students to choose their own path, whether that means going to a four-year university, a technical school, the military or the workforce.

“I think some people think that a four-year university is what they have to do, and that’s not at all the case,” Bartoszek said. “At technical school, you could be done at half the time or even less than half the time that it would for a four-year degree, and you make a whole lot more money, and you’ll definitely be in a field that is in need of a job.”

Bartoszek suggests finding a mentor to help you when needed. A mentor can answer questions you have about the field you’re entering and provide background knowledge.

Before Ty Dearing, a Lakewood Ranch High graduate, started at the University of South Florida last fall, he wished someone had told him to “throw yourself out there and try to meet new people.”

“College is a crazy amalgam of people and different activities, and there’s so much to do that I wish I’d continued to explore and pushed myself out there a little more,” Dearing said.

Time management is crucial, Dearing said. It’s important for students to study hard, eat right and get sleep.

“You can’t cut out sleep,” he said. “I’ve tried it, and it doesn’t work. … Write down a schedule, and stick to it.”

Although students in college will need to take certain courses to graduate, there is some flexibility in other courses students can take. Dearing suggests taking classes that sound interesting.

If you’re struggling academically, Dearing encourages students to go to their professors’ office hours.

Marshall Knapp, a Braden River High graduate, said to never be afraid to ask for help and that it’s OK to struggle or feel like not everything is under control. Take advantage of the resources available on campus.

Knapp, who is a rising sophomore at Florida State University, found sitting closer to the front of the classroom helped him in class.

As for meeting new people, Knapp said going to first-week events are helpful. He advises students to be themselves.

“People will like you for who you are, not for who you pretend to be,” he said.

Rachael Davis, a Lakewood Ranch graduate, agreed. She said not to be nervous to put yourself out there because everyone is in the same situation.

“Everyone’s in your shoes there,” said Davis, who is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. “You are going to find people who are exactly like you and people who are 100% different, and that’s OK because it’s all new to everyone.”

If you’re in need of help, don’t be afraid to ask upperclassmen because they’ve been through it before and are willing to help, Davis said.

She also said to stay positive.

“Try to find something good in every little thing,” Davis said.