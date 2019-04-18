Deadline to apply for Longboat Key boards is April 24

The deadline to apply for openings on four town advisory boards or committees and Longboat Key’s seat on a county advisory board is 5 p.m. April 24.

Openings exist on the Planning & Zoning Board, the Code Enforcement Board, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Citizens Tax Oversight Committee and the Sarasota County Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail Advisory Committee.

Applicants must be registered voters in the town and would be required to file a financial disclosure statement within 30 days of their appointment and annually for the duration of their service, as required by state law. Appointees cannot be town employees or currently serving as an elected official.

The Planning & Zoning Board consists of seven members.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment consists of five members.

The Code Enforcement Board consists of seven members.

The Citizens Tax Oversight Committee consists of seven members, and appointments last for four years. Appointments to the other boards last for three years.

Applications to the boards are available at Town Hall. The Town Commission is scheduled to appoint members at its 1 p.m. May 6 regular meeting, which will be preceded at noon by a Meet and Greet event for the applicants in Town Hall.

As with all boards and committees in town, including the Town Commission, the positions are voluntary and unpaid.

Here are the applicants thus far: