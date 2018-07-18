Deadline is July 30 to register for Sarasota and Manatee primary elections

Residents who want to vote in the Aug. 28 primary election have until July 30 to either register or change party affiliation.

In Sarasota County, Republican primaries will be contested for two County Commission seats. In the non-partisan Sarasota School Board, a pair of two-candidate races will be decided in the Aug. 28 election, while a third features four candidates for voter consideration.

In Manatee County, three County Commission seats are up for grabs, along with three School Board seats.

Across Sarasota and Manatee counties, seven races for the state legislature are on the ballot. Additionally, voters will select nominees to run in November’s general election for governor and other statewide offices. Democrats will select a nominee for the District 16 race for the U.S. House. Republicans will select a nominee for U.S. Senate.

For information on registering to vote, visit RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.

Personalized sample ballots for Sarasota residents can be found by clicking the Precinct Finder icon at Sarasotavotes.com.

Personalized sample ballots for Manatee residents can be found by clicking the Sample Ballot icon at Votemanatee.com.

Early voting for the primary commences Aug. 18 and runs through Aug. 25.