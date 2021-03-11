David Michael Crawford

1962-2021

Bradenton, Florida - David M. Crawford, 58, of Bradenton, Florida, was suddenly called home by the Lord Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 29, 1962.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He graduated from Belpre High School, Belpre, Ohio in 1980. He excelled in basketball and baseball while there. He attended Ohio University and graduated from Washington Technical College in 1984. Soon after graduating, he moved to Florida and it has been his home since.

He was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service for 33 years on Longboat Key. After landing a job at the post office, he never looked back. He loved his customers and the friendships he developed with them. Although he was close to retiring, he was apprehensive about leaving his dream job.

Dave was a voracious reader and had an extensive library of books. He shared this passion with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing trivia and was a huge fan of Jeopardy.

He was quick with a joke and his sense of humor brought smiles to the faces of all who knew him.

More than anything, he had an immense love for his family. He is survived by his parents Buck and Carolyn (Kay) Crawford of Belpre, Ohio; daughters Briana Crawford and Alexa (Michael) Davila, both of Bradenton; son Eric Crawford of Jacksonville; grandchildren Jacey Fazioli and Conor Davila; sister Sheri (Brian) Swift of Uniontown, Ohio; nephews Marc West of Akron, Ohio, Scott West of Norfolk, Virginia, Brian (Noriko) Swift of Irvine, California and niece Alison Swift of Uniontown, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the pavilion on the south side of Coquina Beach next to Longboat Pass from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.

