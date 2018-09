David L. Ferguson, Sr.

1922-2018

David L. Ferguson, Sr., 95, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at his home in Chicago with his family in attendance. Born in 1922 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Donald and Arline, Dave graduated from Edison High School and subsequently from the University of Minnesota.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. An avid cellist, he was offered a job playing with the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra upon graduation, but elected instead to work in marketing research.

However, his avocation was always the cello, and he remained active playing for the Minneapolis Civic Orchestra.

Upon retirement from business he spent winters in Longboat Key, Fla., where he played with the Florida West Coast Symphony for 25 years.

He was active in supporting his church, in volunteerism, and as a sailor. One of his proudest achievements was the establishment of educational scholarships for the School of Music at the University of Minnesota.

Dave is survived by his daughter Julie (Mike Decker) and his sons David (Susan) and Mark (Phyllis Young) as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley, and their son, Scott.



DONATIONS:

Donations may be directed to the Ferguson Family Scholarship in care of:

Colleen Donahue

Office of Institutional Advancement, College of Liberal Arts

University of Minnesota

220J Johnston Hall, 101 Pleasant St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455

(612) 626-5141