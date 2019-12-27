David Edell

David Edell, an entrepreneur and builder of businesses died on Sunday at 2.50 AM at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was 87 years old and living in Long Boat Key, Florida. at the time of his death.

Mr. Edell had built several successful businesses through the years. His latest project, CCA Industries which he ran as President & CEO from 1984 until 2012, was based in East Rutherford N.J.. CCA marketed many well-known health and beauty aid products such as Plus White toothpaste, Wash ‘n Curl Shampoo and Mood Magic lip gloss. Mr. Edell’s innovative, niche products and unique media buying system of short-form, pinpoint TV ads allowed his mid sized company to compete successfully against larger multinational consumer product companies.

Mr. Edell loved flying and acquired his pilot license and first plane in 1965. From then on whether for business or pleasure he would always opt to fly himself rather than take commercial flights. His flying was a source of great pleasure and he reserved his weekends for flying adventures whether it be the Bahamas or a fly-in ranch in Arizona. Later, he volunteered his time and plane to fly abandoned dogs to new homes wherever they could be found.

Mr. Edell played baseball growing up in Brooklyn and at College. He followed every Dodgers game religiously either on the radio or in the stands down the street at Ebbets Field. Later, he adopted and became a passionate Mets fan suffering mightily in the early years and finally celebrating when the Mets won their first World Series. David was a highly competitive athlete; he loved golf, baseball, basketball, and skiing, but his greatest love was a fierce game of tennis at the Longboat Key Club.

Mr. Edell, the son of Morton and Joan Edell was born in Brooklyn and grew up in New Jersey. He is a Graduate of Syracuse University. He is survived by his wife Carol, his son Drew, his sister Dale Tessler, his brother Dennis and his grandchildren Tatiana, Robert and Alexandra Shapiro.

A graveside service was held on Thurs., Dec. 26 at 2:30 pm at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in his name to PAWS or the Alzheimer’s Association.

