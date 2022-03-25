David E. Flatow

1933-2022

David Efram Flatow, 88, of Longboat Key Florida, passed away on March 15, 2022.

David was born on November 5, 1933, in New York City to the late Fred Flatow, an attorney, and Olga (née Hyman) Flatow. He attended Blair Academy and received his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University. He earned a J.D. from New York Law School after serving in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He recently received a Master’s degree in English from Long Island University.

David married the love of his life Ellen (née Schroeder) in 1977 and together with her founded New York Surety Company and DEF Brokerage Company.

David was a modern-day renaissance man. He loved the outdoors and was an accomplished sailor, golfer, skier, and tennis player. He enjoyed jogging, biking, swimming and – later in life – taking long walks. David was a life-long learner and natural teacher. He enjoyed sharing his deep love of literature, history and music with family and friends who were enriched by his wide-ranging knowledge and enthusiasm, punctuated by a dry sense of humor. David had an uncanny ability to recall poetry. A phrase he recited often, which reflected his appreciation for irony and philosophical bent, was by the poet John Gay:

“Life is a jest, and all things show it. I thought so once, and now I know it.”

John Gay

David believed strongly in education as a means to independence and fulfillment. To that end, he encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren in their educational and professional pursuits.

From childhood through retirement, friendships were important to David. He was loyal, a leader and a people person. His friends enriched his life and he theirs. He was a consummate host, an able captain, and a gifted raconteur.

David and Ellen retired to Longboat Key in 1998 where David formed many new friendships. In Longboat, he served as president of the Grand Bay community board and his building for several years. Throughout his life, David was philanthropic, supporting various institutions and the arts.

He was devoted to his large, adoring family who survive him including his beloved wife Ellen, children Jonathan (Elaine) Flatow, Jennifer Flatow, Jeremy (Alison) Flatow, Leon (Lynn) Greenberg, Jennifer (Richard) Sexton; grandchildren Brett, Max, Samantha, Ethan, Emily, Kyle, Gabrielle, Marissa; sister Marcia Foster and his beloved canine companion Gracie.

David lived a long and rewarding life. He contributed to and was loved by many. He was his family’s North Star and he will be missed. May his memory be for a blessing. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to All Faiths Food Bank https://allfaithsfoodbank.org/