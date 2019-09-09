'David Crosby: Remember My Name' is a fascinating look at a true icon

At age 77, musical icon David Crosby is still putting tunes out there. Director A.J. Eaton's new rock doc, "David Crosby: Remember My Name," charts his rise to fame and the relationships he had with those who accompanied him on the wild ride.

The film is narrated live by Crosby who is beyond brutally honest. This is not simply a perspective piece but one rife with interviews, photos and archival film footage. Shot in a non-linear format, the movie is so precisely edited that we're never lost in the flow of events. In 1994, little-known rock critic, Cameron Crowe, conducted Crosby's first interview and is now the producer of this fantastic documentary.

Crosby's insightful musings are glorious, heartbreaking and raw. At times, his fellow band members, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, grew weary of Crosby's public airing of radical political views (i.e. his Kennedy assassination conspiracy theory). A debilitating addiction to heroin and cocaine also became a major issue. In 2015, the damage was irreparable and the band split up for good.

Backstage access is a huge draw for audiences. CSNY hung out with some very lofty dudes. They jammed with the best of the best. The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, the Grateful Dead, Santana and Jefferson Airplane appear on film, just to name a few. Much deserved attention is paid to the Kent State Massacre (May 4, 1970) and the band's tribute to the loss of life in their single "Four Dead in Ohio." It's an incredibly powerful memorial tribute to hear.

The historical significance of "David Crosby: Remember My Name" will certainly endure over the course of time. The poignancy of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young's music is still felt today. What began at Woodstock in 1969, concluded in 2014 at the National Christmas Tree Lighting when they sang their last song together. It was "Silent Night" and Barack Obama was among those in attendance. Bravo!