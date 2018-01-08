Longboat staff, business people and residents say farewell to outgoing Town Manager

Dave Bullock said he’d give Longboat Key five years when it hired him as town manager.

That was more than six years ago.

The 67-year-old, outgoing town manager has overseen major projects since he started in 2011, many of which have and will change the island for years to come:

Contractors could begin this year burying all the island’s overhead wires, a project that has passed two referendums and countless hours of public discussion with the town commission about how to do it. If all goes as planned, the more than $46 million project will have the all the towns overhead wires underground by 2021.

A revamped and redesigned Bayfront Park opened late last year, marking the success of an agreement fostered between the town and Sarasota county. The park, which includes a dog park, basketball courts, tennis courts, a pickleball court, kayak rental and playground, cost the town just over $1 million.

Two groins were built at the north end of the island in effort to combat erosion at one of the islands most vulnerable beaches. The concrete structures, which cost the town $2.1 million, were designed to hold sand on north-end beaches and protect residential structures from destructive erosion.

The town purchased the two acres on which the Amore restaurant once operated for $2.2 million in preparation for constructing a town center near Town Hall. The Arts, Cultural and Education Center construction project, in cooperation with the Ringling College of Art and Design, will be funded by donors.

Bullock has also spurred conversations about less tangible project that could have significant impact on the town and its neighbors: Moving Longboat Key to one county (instead of the split between Sarasota and Manatee) and collaborating with nearby municipalities for beach renourishment projects.

The Pennsylvania native studied history at West Chester University in West Chester, Penn., and enjoys boating and fishing in his spare time — which he’ll have much more of after his Jan. 12 retirement.

We asked people around town for their sendoff messages to Bullock:

Many great things can be said about Dave including his outstanding leadership that gave our community direction and guidance particularly during challenging times. He was a true partner to the resort and club. Regardless of the issue, he was always accessible and responsive. Under his leadership his team reacted in the same professional manner. His contributions to the town of Longboat Key will be missed. We wish him all the best.

Jeff Mayers

General Manager

The Resort at Longboat Key Club

One of my favorite things about Dave is his ability to quickly understand and assimilate complex and intricate issues. Many times, I would sit in his office seeking his advice on very complicated and technical problems. I was always amazed how he could succinctly repeat back to me what I just told him in a simple, three sentence statement summary. I will certainly miss that laser-like focus to reduce a complex discussion to the bare essentials — a trait of a true leader!

Juan Florensa

Outgoing Public Works Director

Town of Longboat Key

Thanks for being a lifetime member and supporter of the Longboat Library. We appreciate your attention to our issues and questions, and we hope you will visit us when you need a good book to read in retirement.

Mary Baker

Co-President of the Longboat Library

Making the right personnel choices is never easy, particularly when as a commissioner you are selecting a town manager. We hit a home run with Dave. His knowledge of the community and how the peculiarities of government work were special strengths -- think the joint effort in creating Bayfront Park. Thinking ahead is a required strength for leadership and Dave has it - think Undergrounding Utilities and moving the wheels toward a single-county home.

His best trait is not being all work and no play. So the next step in his future will be even more time on his boat and some exciting travels.

I know from experience that retirement is great. Enjoy yours, stay well, and watch your grandkids grow.

Dave Brenner

Former Longboat Key Vice Mayor and Commissioner

You have been a huge asset to the Town of LBK during your tenure. Of all the projects you have lead over the years, the undergrounding of power lines on GMD and our neighborhoods will be a positive and lasting legacy. An extremely complex and controversial endeavor ably guided by you.

Thank you for everything and we wish you smooth sailing!

Bob & Shannon Gault

Best wishes from all of your staff in the Planning, Zoning and Building Department! It’s been a pleasure and honor to work together, under your leadership, in service of this premier community. Here’s to hoping you can boat off into the sunset knowing that you left the town and the organization even better than you found it; and in taking satisfaction from a career that included a truly impressive variety of visionary big-picture perspectives and tactical, detail-level executions.

Allen Parsons

Planning, Zoning & Building Director

As I reflect back over the past five years that I have worked under Dave’s management, I am always amazed at the amount of accomplishments and projects we have undertaken in such a short period of time. I have always admired his listening skills and ability to articulate complicated issues. He was a stickler for detail and a perfectionist. My skills have been fine-tuned because of his guidance and persistence. I wish Dave the very best in his retirement and very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him.

Sue Smith

Finance Director

Engaged in every aspect of the town government, good communicator, and a terrific boss are only a few that describe Dave Bullock. Dave is a boss that allowed you to do your job and if there was something you needed, he always had an open door.

Dave always preached being fair and doing the right thing for the residents and community and that is what we all did and continue to do today.

He made a difference to Longboat Key and its residents and leaves it a much better place than when he arrived....something all leaders hope for!

Finally, Dave is all the above but more importantly, he is a great person!

Dave and I had a working relationship while we both worked for Sarasota County. He was the Deputy County Administrator and I was in the Assistant Fire Chief.

Paul Dezzi

Fire Chief

Dave, the members of the Rotary Club of Longboat Key have appreciated your cooperation in rallying your staff to support our community events, especially our annual Veterans Day Parades since 2014. You have been a speaker at our meetings on at least three occasions (more times than any other single guest speaker!), always providing a clear, objective, and unbiased explanation of the issues affecting the Town and its residents. We wish you happiness and peace in your next chapter!

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key

I only got to work with you for a short period of time, but I was deeply impressed by your passion and commitment with the Town of Longboat Key. You are a great example of leadership and dedication. Now is your time to enjoy this next step, a very well deserved retirement. Congratulations Dave! Enjoy every minute!

Elizabeth Q. Ramsden

Accounting and Budget Manager

Dave was great to work for. I appreciated all of his infinite wisdom and broad knowledge of Town-related issues. I enjoyed learning from his ability to remain level-headed, calm, and find humor in situations that didn’t seem all that funny. Most of all, I really appreciated his fondness for millennials (which I’m sure he would appreciate, as I write this from my phone). #happyretirement

Maika Arnold

Town Planner

