Daughter of Sarasota police chief shot in the line of duty

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino is currently in Maryland where her daughter, a fellow police officer, was shot in the line of duty on May 2.

DiPino’s daughter was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where she underwent surgery for serious injuries and is still under the supervision of doctors, according to Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

DiPino's daughter is reportedly in stable condition and her injuries are not life-threatening.

The Sarasota Police Department has requested the Chief DiPino’s privacy be respected during this time.