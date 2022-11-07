Dante Benevento

Ming Wu

Congratulations to Dante Benevento, a native of Lakewood Ranch and a junior at Cardinal Mooney HS, who won 4-first place events at the October West Coast Open Martial Arts Championship in Sarasota!

Dante has been studying Ming Wu Martial Arts, located on State Road 70, since he was 5 years old. Ming Wu is a mixed style of martial arts with roots mainly in Kung Fu, Wing Chun, and Tae Kwon Do.

Dante is currently working on his 4th Degree Black Belt. He is also instructing younger students in the art of sparring and tournament techniques via private lessons at Ming Wu.

Dante has been competing in Karate tournaments regionally and nationally for over 6 years in Traditional Forms, Traditional Weapons Forms, and Sparring. He has won over 30-1st place finishes and numerous 2nd place finishes. He has competed against talent from all over the world and won 1 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals at the US Open Karate Championships.

Dante has set a goal at Ming Wu to become a Junior Grand Master (5th Degree Black Belt) before he graduates high school in 2024.