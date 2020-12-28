Dan Lobeck and Xin Akawi

Wedding Announcement

Dan Lobeck and Xin Akawi of Sarasota became husband and wife December 19, 2020, in a lovely garden ceremony at Suncoast Community Church. Pastor Larry Baucom officiated.

The couple will continue to reside in Sarasota and will honeymoon in Italy once the pandemic has passed. They are pleased to launch a life of happiness together to conclude an otherwise unusual and challenging year.