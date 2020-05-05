 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, May 5, 2020 19 hours ago

Daily sports memories: May 5

More track and field accomplishments lead the day's history.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Daily Sports Memories is a new feature celebrating our area's great athletic achievements of the past while sports remain sidelined in the present. The below accomplishments all happened on May 5 of their given year. 

Booker High: In 2006, the Tornadoes boys 100-meter relay team (41.77 seconds) took gold at the state championship meet, hosted by Winter Park High. The relay team featured future NFL defensive back Sam Shields, then a senior. 

Lakewood Ranch High: In 2019, Karen Kay Lyvers, a senior, took gold in the girls pole vault (3.76 meters; 12.36 feet) at the state track and field championships at the University of North Florida. 

The Out-of-Door Academy: In 2019, Saraiah Walkes, a freshman, won the 100- (12.18 seconds), and 400-meter (57.51) races at the state track and field championships at the University of North Florida. 

Riverview High: In 2015, the Rams baseball team defeated Alonso High 2-1 to advance to the regional finals.

Sarasota High: In 2015, the Sailors baseball team defeated Lakewood Ranch High 9-3 to advance to the regional finals. Sailors pitcher Nick Long, then a junior, threw his first complete game in the win. 

