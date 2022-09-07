Cynthia (Cynda) was born in New Rochelle, New York in 1930 to William Duncan Green and Gertrude Jenkins Green.
Cynthia (Cynda) Grenfell
1930-2022
Cynthia (Cynda) was born in New Rochelle, New York in 1930 to William Duncan Green and Gertrude Jenkins Green. She was the youngest of three children.
She attended Vassar College. After college she married DeVere Dierks, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri. They moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas and raised a family. In the early 1970’s Cynda moved to New Mexico to pursue her interests in horse ranching and art. After living in Santa Fe for many years, she moved to Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota, where she continued creating art in various forms. She died peacefully after a brief illness on September 3, 2022. She is survived by her three children Ann Jennifer Dierks, Cameron James Dierks, Elizabeth Dierks Yerkes, and grand and great-grandchildren.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.