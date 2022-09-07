Cynthia (Cynda​) Grenfell

1930-2022

Cynthia (Cynda) was born in New Rochelle, New York in 1930 to William Duncan Green and Gertrude Jenkins Green. She was the youngest of three children.

She attended Vassar College. After college she married DeVere Dierks, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri. They moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas and raised a family. In the early 1970’s Cynda moved to New Mexico to pursue her interests in horse ranching and art. After living in Santa Fe for many years, she moved to Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota, where she continued creating art in various forms. She died peacefully after a brief illness on September 3, 2022. She is survived by her three children Ann Jennifer Dierks, Cameron James Dierks, Elizabeth Dierks Yerkes, and grand and great-grandchildren.