Customer donates $2,000 to Garey's Lazy Lobster staff

Few businesses around the world have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic more than restaurants. Like many people, restaurant employees are facing financially uncertain times.

One Lazy Lobster patron recognized this — and did something about it. On March 17, before dine-in services in Florida were ordered to close, an anonymous man donated a $2,000 check for Lazy Lobster proprietor Michael Garey to distribute among his tipped employees.

"[He] recognized that their income was going down," Garey said.

Although dine-in areas are now closed, you can still support local restaurants by ordering a meal for takeout, curbside or delivery.