Culture Collective presents 2017-2018 season schedule

Sarasota isn’t known as a hotbed of young professionals, but it is known for its arts organizations, and the former can gain an appreciation of the latter through the Culture Collective.

This group, run by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, offers anyone between the ages of 21 and 39 the opportunity to experience the work of nine professional arts organizations in Sarasota at a discounted rate. Members also get the chance to mingle with fellow young professionals before or after the performance at a member-only mixer event.

"The Culture Collective demographic represents the future of our community both in the arts and in business,” says Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. “We feel it is important for this group of leaders to understand the significance of the arts on our economy and how to build community through the arts."

This season, members will view an exhibit at The Ringling and see performances by Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota Orchestra, Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Sarasota Ballet, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Sarasota Opera and a collaboration between Choral Artists of Sarasota and Sarasota Contemporary Dance.

Members will also get discount offers with various arts organizations and partake in behind-the-scenes tours, actor meet-and-greets and personal presentations by a performer or director from the arts organization hosting that month’s experience.