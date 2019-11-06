As a dentist, Brian Harrington doesn’t have to worry about getting care for his teeth.

But he also knows what it is like to not have dental insurance when he needed it.

“Growing up, I never had dental insurance, so it was hard for me to go to the dentist or afford to go to the dentist,” he said. “So I think now is just a good opportunity for us to use our skills to provide care for people who are less fortunate.”

Harrington grew up in the small farming community of Quincy, Wash., which he called a one-stoplight town. He learned the importance of having access to dentists at a young age.

Now at Creekwood Dental in East County, he is in a position to give back to those who are in the same position he was growing up.

People in need of dental services but without insurance can go to Creekwood Dental Nov. 22 to receive free services.

Creekwood Dental is hosting its eighth annual Free Dentistry Day from 7 a.m. to noon at its office at 5210 Creekwood Blvd., Bradenton.

“We’ve been in the community for 25 years,” Harrington said of the dental office. “We greatly appreciate our place in this special community we call home, and our annual Free Dental Day is just one way we like to give back.”

Patients 18 years and older can receive cleanings, fillings and extractions, and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Harrington said they see between 75 and 100 patients per Free Dentistry Day.

“It gives us a chance to help people from all walks of life,” Harrington said. “We get to meet so many people who have been in pain or wanting a tooth fixed for so long, and to be able to give them that is very rewarding,” said Dr. Jennifer Pfeiffer, a Creekwood Dental dentist.