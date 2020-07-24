Crash on Longboat sends driver to hospital

A traffic crash on the south end of Longboat Key on Thursday sent one driver to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, police reported.

According to Longboat Key Police, the crash took place around 3:20 p.m. near the New Pass Bridge on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

In a report filed by an investigating officer, a witness said a vehicle drove north on Gulf of Mexico Drive in the southbound lane from the 100 block, colliding with another vehicle in the 200 block. The witness reported not seeing the northbound car slow.

The officer reported the driver of the northbound car was dazed and could not recall the events leading up to the crash. The driver was taken to SMH as a trauma alert by Longboat Key Fire Rescue. An identity and condition were not released.

The other driver, who reported seeing the vehicle coming toward him against traffic, tried to avoid a collision. That driver received a cut to the shoulder and complained of back pain but refused transport to the hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No charges have yet been filed pending a completion of the crash investigation.