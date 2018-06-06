Crash closes Longboat Pass bridge

At least seven people were injured in a traffic wreck on the north end of Longboat Key today, prompting the closure of the Longboat Pass bridge until 2:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Corvette, was stolen, authorities said.

Chief Paul Dezzi of Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the Corvette was southbound just before noon and collided with two other cars, then hit a guardrail on Longboat's northern end.

Officials have closed the bridge until 2:30 p.m. to treat individuals, transport them to local hospitals and investigate the scene.

Depending on the severity of the injuries, victims were taken to either Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton or Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

All of the vehicles involved in the crash were towed, Dezzi said.

Emergency responders were called from West Manatee Fire Department, Sarasota Fire Department and Manatee County EMS, Dezzi said. Four Longboat Key Fire Rescue trucks were also on scene, Dezzi said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.