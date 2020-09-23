Donna Marino. Photo by Liz Ramos.

COVID can't halt run for funds

Arbor Grande's Donna Marino (above) had planned to run several half marathons and 10K races to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, but due to COVID-19, all the events were canceled.

Marino was committed to finishing her fundraising race. She is virtually running with her daughter Angela Marino in Sydney, Australia's City2Surf 14K Oct. 18.

"When you complete an endurance event, it's an amazing experience, but when you do it for a charity or something bigger than yourself, it's life changing," Donna Marino said.

Those who would like to donate to Marino's effort can go to https://pages.lls.org/tnt/sun/yourway21/dmarino.

Orchid's in mint condition

After waiting more than two years for his Stanhopea panamensis

Tommy Klauber. Courtesy photo.

orchid to open Sept. 12, Sarasota Polo Club's Tommy Klauber wasn't thinking about gardening and his orchid collection.

The noted chef, instead, was thinking about dessert.

"All I can say is, 'Wow,'" Klauber said. "It smells like mint chocolate!"