COVID-19 vaccine to open for all adults

By April 5, all adults in Sarasota County will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
In two weeks, all Florida adults will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning March 29, individuals 40 and over will be able to receive the vaccine. On Monday, April 5, all individuals 18 and older will be eligible.
In anticipation for the opening, the Department of Health in Sarasota County expanded its registration system to include all individuals 18 and older. Those who are not yet registered in the county’s system can sign up on the county’s website.
On March 29, DOH employees will begin assigning account numbers to individuals 40 and older who are registered in the system. It will continue to assign account numbers to older individuals and frontline healthcare workers, school staff and law enforcement officers.
Individuals who are 18 to 39 in the system will begin receiving account numbers in the order of registration starting April 5. New registrants will receive account numbers within 48 hours of registering, but all will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.
Once registrants receive an account number, they will be queued to receive an appointment notice. Currently, the county has scheduled appointments through account number 185,103.
To date, more than 160,550 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County. There are more than 30,050 individual accounts registered to still receive the vaccine.