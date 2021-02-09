COVID-19 shot not scary at all for master of macabre

He might not have needed maximum overdrive to get through Tampa-area roadwork, but master of the macabre and former Longboat Key resident Stephen King tweeted last week that he drove all the way to Pasco County for it – a COVID-19 shot, that is.

I waited for a vaccination appointment, and patience was rewarded. Drive-thru in Pasco County. Moderna. No adverse effects. I think it was the National Guard running the show. Very cool. Get it done, folks. Let's kill this thing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 6, 2021

King, who rented seasonally on Gulf of Mexico Drive for years, said on social media there was no misery involved at the drive-thru site and no nightmares and dreamscapes afterward. The writer of 61 published books now lives in Casey Key.

“Get it done, folks. Let's kill this thing,’’ he said.