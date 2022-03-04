COVID-19 regulations change for arts organizations

Changing times call for changing regulations.

A number of Sarasota arts organizations announced Thursday that they will be modifying their audience protocols effective on Monday, March 7.

The Circus Arts Conservatory, Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Orchestra and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe all announced that they will no longer require proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test result to enter their premises.

Face masks, however, will still be required in each of their respective venues. Ticket-holders are encouraged to check each organization’s website to see how policies are being enforced.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will screen for negative tests or voluntary vaccine results at a few shows as demanded by artist contracts.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is not making any changes to its policy at this time. Asolo Rep will continue with its current policies in place and will reevaluate on or before April 30.

The Sarasota Ballet also continues to operate according to its current procedures and protocols but is expecting to reevaluate by the end of March.

The Hermitage Artists Retreat has been staging most of its events outdoors, but it plans on maintaining its current protocols for indoor events until further notice.

The #SafeArtsSarasota organizations released a joint statement regarding the protocols.

“The arts and cultural organizations of Sarasota County are profoundly grateful to our audiences, patrons, artists, crews, and staff for their patience and generous support as we have navigated through the difficult waters of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said. “It has been, to say the least, a difficult time for all. Throughout this journey, we have strived to be responsible citizens by putting health and safety first. This will always be our priority. We believe these modifications can be implemented, while preserving our commitment to the health and welfare of all involved in making and enjoying Sarasota’s many robust artistic experiences.”