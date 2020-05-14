County truck hits, injures jogger on Bahia Vista

A 35-year-old jogger was critically injured when she was struck by a Sarasota County work vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The injured Sarasota woman, who the FHP did not identify by name, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 1:30 p.m. incident.

An FHP investigator filed a report that gave these details:

A 68-year-old man, who also was not identified by name, was driving a county pickup work truck east on Bahia Vista Street, approaching Witmarsum Boulevard, which is near Honore Avenue.

The driver, in making a U-turn in front of approaching traffic, struck the jogger in a marked crosswalk while she was crossing Witmarsum Boulevard, the FHP reported.