After more than a month of restrictions because of COVID-19, Sarasota County Commissioners began discussions Wednesday on how to reopen the county.

“Slow and selective are key words I would use when thinking about opening back up,” Chuck Henry, director for Sarasota County Health and Human Services, said.

County Commission heeded that advice, unanimously selecting to lift some restrictions on a major county asset: the beaches.

Starting April 27, Sarasota residents will be able to access public beaches for activities deemed essential by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order such as walking, jogging, fishing and surfing.

However, beachgoers would not be able to gather in groups or partake in any nonessential activities, such as sun-bathing.

“Unless you have been living in a cave, you know the seriousness of the virus and you know what to do to protect yourself,” Commissioner Mike Moran said. “I think it’s time to open up our lives. … We need to trust in the public’s ability to properly protect themselves and others.”

Though beaches will reopen, public parking will remain closed.

Several commissioners were in favor of the lot closures, stating it will deter people from bringing items such as coolers and beach chairs that would encourage them to stay all day.

However, Moran and Commissioner Christian Ziegler hope to soon have a plan for reopening the lots so everyone can access the beaches in a safe way.

“This is a public access issue,” Ziegler said. “If you’re wealthy enough and you’re lucky to live on the beach, that’s great. But there are a lot of people who pay for the beaches who live inland and I think it should be accessible to them as well.”

Ziegler suggested opening the lots to at least partial capacity to allow access to all residents. Moran added that parking lot closures could mean more people would park on private property to get to the beaches.

The county’s decision lines up with neighboring Charlotte County, which decided to open its beaches with restrictions Monday. County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said Manatee County leaders are talking about opening their beaches, but they have not yet made a decision.