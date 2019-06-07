County to host fifth annual Seagrass Survey

Sarasota County’s annual Seagrass Survey will return Saturday, June 15. The event is designed to educate community members about seagrass habitats and is a collaborative effort between the county and Sarasota Bay Estuary Program.

The event is free. No experience is necessary for participation, though attendees are required to register for the event as volunteers will be taking participants into Sarasota Bay to count and identify seagrass beds.

The seagrass survey is family-friendly and will be followed by a festival.

“The Seagrass Survey celebrates Sarasota County's commitment to protecting its water resources and focuses on increasing awareness of the economic and environmental value of seagrass habitat,” the county said in a release. “Seagrasses provide food and shelter to many marine species. They are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world.”

The county has also provided the following agenda for the day: