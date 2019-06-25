County to hold kick-off event for Legacy Trail extension

Sarasota County will host a ribbon cutting Friday, June 28 at Payne Park to officially celebrate the upcoming construction of the Legacy Trail extension.

Opened in 2008, the original portion of the Legacy Trail offers 10 miles of recreational trail spanning from the Venice Train Depot to Culverhouse Nature Park in Palmer Ranch.

In November, Sarasota County voters agreed to fund a $65 million extension of the trail from the northern end near Palmer Ranch into downtown Sarasota. The extension will include overpasses, bathrooms, water stations and further expansion on the southern end.

“The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners will unveil the signed bond that finances the voter-approved project,” according to a county release. “The event … brings together elected officials, volunteers and the community to mark the official start of the ‘Race to Completion.’”

The event will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m.