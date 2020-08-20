Sarasota County will soon start construction on a cooling plant at the intersection of School Avenue and Ringling Boulevard at a cost of $14.8 million.

The new cooling plant, adjacent to the county parking garage, will replace the existing plant, located next to the county jail at Main Street and East Avenue.

Once ground is broken, construction is expected to last about 415 days. County staff anticipates the project will be complete by summer 2021.

The plant will provide chilled water to air conditioning systems that serve county buildings on Ringling Boulevard.

When county commissioners approved the project in September 2018, county staff said the old cooling plant was outdated and couldn't support the growth of the county campus.

Construction on the project will impact sections of the northern Payne Park parking lot, Adams Lane and the drive that separates the Sarasota Police Department and Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center. The entry and exit lanes of the county parking garage also will be adjusted to maintain access while construction is underway.

"We're asking the community and motorists to exercise caution and be observant of these temporary conditions and signage near the project areas," project manager Brad Gaubatz said.