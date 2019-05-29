County reminds residents of upcoming fertilizer restrictions

From June 1 through Sept. 30, Sarasota County will restrict the seasonal use of nitrogen and phosphorous fertilizers in the community.

The county first enacted the ordinance in 2007 to reduce the pollution that results from rainy-season stormwater runoff, thereby protecting local bodies of water and marine life.

According to a county release, residents can help to mitigate the effect of certain nutrients in stormwater by keeping the following tips in mind:

Look for products with "0-0" as the first two numbers on the fertilizer label.

Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.

Use compost to enrich the soil.

Hire lawn care professionals that display Best Management Practices fertilizer decals on their vehicles.

Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate, and plant them in the appropriate places.

Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.

"While you may think that your own yard may play an inconsequential part in the overall effects of nutrient pollution, it is important to remember that collectively, all of the yards add up,” Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Manager John Hickey said. “Through proper landscape maintenance techniques, and with everyone's cooperation, we can keep our yards and waterways healthy.”