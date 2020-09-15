Individuals and businesses hoping to receive coronavirus relief funds can begin applying through the county beginning noon Wednesday.

The county currently has $18.9 million of a potential $75.7 million in federal funds to distribute throughout the county.

The monies are available to businesses, individuals and nonprofit agencies to help with economic recovery and impacts to food, water and housing.

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said county staff worked closely with nonprofits, chambers of commerce and other agencies to develop and launch the programs to ensure they meet the needs of the community.

For more information or to begin the application process, residents can visit the county website. In addition, a CARES Funds Call Center is available by calling 861-CARE (2273). The call center is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.