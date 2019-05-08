County names new head of Libraries and Historical Resources

Sarasota County announced Wednesday that Renee Di Pilato, who currently serves as the deputy director of the Alexandria Library in Alexandria, Va., will start as the county’s newest director of Libraries and Historical Resources in July.

According to a release by the county, Di Pilato has several degrees in library sciences, information and history. She also currently serves as an adjunct professor of library management at the University of South California.

"We went through a thoughtful and deliberate hiring process to find the right person,” said Sarabeth Kalajian, the current director of the Libraries and Historical Resources, who plans to retire in the fall. “Renee comes with the experience, dedication and enthusiasm for carrying our library system and historical resources forward.”

The county says Di Pilano will assume her role this summer with Kalajian to “ensure a smooth transition.”

"I'm looking forward to furthering all the wonderful accomplishments of library leadership, and building on those successes,” Di Pilato said. “It’s an honor to join Sarasota County Government.”