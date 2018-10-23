County, Longboat commissioners to meet Wednesday

Annual discussions focus on areas of mutual interest.
The Sarasota County Commission and the Longboat Key Town Commission will discuss matters of mutual interest and other topics at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Center on Ringling Boulevard.
Seven items are on the agenda for discussion between the two governing boards. There will also be a time for public comment.
The topics planned for discussion:
- An update on Longboat Key’s planned Arts, Culture and Entertainment Center project
- An update on the Legacy Trail extension
- The Barrier Island Traffic Study recommendations
- An update on Sarasota County Area Transit
- A red tide update
- Beach nourishment and maintenance
- Longboat’s One County proposal.
The County Administration Building is at 1660 Ringing Boulevard. The meeting is planned for the third floor Think Tank room.