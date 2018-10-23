County, Longboat commissioners to meet Wednesday

The Sarasota County Commission and the Longboat Key Town Commission will discuss matters of mutual interest and other topics at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Center on Ringling Boulevard.

Seven items are on the agenda for discussion between the two governing boards. There will also be a time for public comment.

The topics planned for discussion:

The County Administration Building is at 1660 Ringing Boulevard. The meeting is planned for the third floor Think Tank room.