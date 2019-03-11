Sarasota County will be implementing a statewide interlibrary loan system starting March 15.

The program will allow residents in the county to borrow items — such as books, digital journals and other print materials — from libraries all throughout the state of Florida.

According to a release by Sarasota County, local cardholders will be able to set up an account on a system called “Tipasa.” From there, they can browse resources and request items all from their own devices.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand the resources available to Sarasota County residents," Director Sarabeth Kalajian of Libraries and Historical Resources said. "This service will be particularly helpful to patrons seeking information from specialized or out-of-print sources."