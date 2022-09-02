County law enforcement gifted cost-efficient driver training simulators

Heavy rain, dense fog and pedestrians crossing the road unexpectedly are all scenarios that local police departments and sheriff’s offices are unable to replicate with ease when performing driver training, especially because they have no control over the weather.

To aid in this issue and improve behind the wheel learning, the Barancik Foundation donated two driving simulators to be held by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office about a month and a half ago.

The simulators, which cost about $237,000 for both, mimic a host of real-world situations that are not easily replicable including inclement weather and other unexpected driving conditions. They are currently being held in a trailer on the Sheriff’s Office gun range property.

They can mimic the physics and reactions of a wide range of vehicles, from patrol cars to bigger vehicles.

“We want our law enforcement officers to have the best training possible,” Baranick Foundation CEO Teri Hansen said. “These simulators should be able to provide that to them, so that they can protect us in all ways while driving safely.”

The foundation’s motivation also stemmed from the fatal crash involving well-known town philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik and a Longboat Key police officer.

Barancik Foundation Donation The death of Charles and Margery Barancik caused by a collision with an officer on Longboat Key prompted the idea to provide the additional training. “The board wanted to make sure it did everything it could to help the officers, so we didn’t ever have something like that happen again,” Baranick Foundation CEO Teri Hansen said. said. Charles, 91, died in a crash on Longboat Key on Dec. 18, 2019. Margery, 83, died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital a day later as a result of her injuries. Sarasota Police concluded that construction equipment on Gulf of Mexico Drive likely blocked the view from the En Provence condominium entrance, playing a role in the collision that killed the philanthropists and injured Longboat Key Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vogt. The final report of the crash stated that Baranick was at fault in the crash for violating the right of way. The report also indicates Vogt's patrol vehicle reached a top speed of 84 mph on Gulf of Mexico Drive just seconds before the crash. Vogt was fired days after the final report was made, with the town of Longboat Key finding that logs of vehicles driven by Vogt were indicated a total of 21 instances of speeds over 75 mph (30 mph higher than the island’s maximum speed limit of 45 mph) were found. On Nov. 16, 2020, responding to a report of a burglar alarm at 6:32 a.m., Vogt’s vehicle hit 86 mph in the vicinity of the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. According to the organization’s website, $97 million have been awarded to 211 nonprofit partners since the foundation’s founding in 2014. In 2021, the Barancik Foundation agreed to award the town a grant of $274,850 over a three-year period toward its effort to gain statewide accreditation. The town plans to apply the funding toward accreditation-related efforts, training, policy development and technology.

The simulators

The simulators created by L3Harris Technologies, an American technology company, defense contractor and information technology services provider, are able to mimic a wide variety of scenarios and vehicle responses.

For example, if the front left tire of the patrol car blows out, the simulation will mimic the same pulling and shaking sensations experienced in real life.

Much like simulators used to train airline pilots, the wrap-around screens provide the same view deputies have in their patrol cars, including mirrors and blind spots. The dashboards can also be altered to look the same as whatever vehicle the officers typically patrol in, making the training and scenarios as close to real life as possible.

Master instructors for the simulators are also able to create their own scenarios to mimic crashes that deputies have experienced.

“When that scenario builder is open, I can place vehicles wherever I want,” deputy Mike Jones said. “I can make vehicles behave a certain way. I can re-create that crash happening with everything from speeds and what actually happened.”

When demonstrating the simulation, Jones’ scenario included dense fog where slower driving and quick braking were required to not rear end stopped vehicles, a common occurrence during the winter season in the area.

He also pulled up a scenario that included trying to pull over a drunken driver who was uncooperative. Trainees are able to stop and restart scenarios to redo parts that may have tripped them up.

As the scenario progresses, the instructor is able to change conditions and push out distractions on the laptop as would happen in real time. Trainees can also communicate with the other simulator through included radios.

The driving simulators from L3Harris allow local law enforcement to train officers on real world situations without damage to physical patrol cars. (Photo by Lauren Tronstad)

Jones is currently the only individual at the Sheriff’s Office trained in the software and scenario creation. Lieutenant Jeff Lane has plans to have at least five additional deputies go through training to become simulator master instructors.

“These will be used to their full extent,” Lane said.

The scenarios that are replicated, when deputies are trained and the duration of the training are under the jurisdiction of Lane and his fellow training staff.

Some deputies may use the simulators more often than others based on their driving performance and skills that need improvement, which can include driving in reverse, pivot points and reaction times.

Countywide use

Even though the Sheriff’s Office is in possession of the simulators, officers at North Port, Venice, Longboat Key and the city of Sarasota departments too have access to the training and simulators.

In order to use the machines, Lane said, the county departments must first sign the interdepartmental agreement that is currently being drafted. The agreement will cover items such as responsibility for any potential damages incurred.

None of the other county departments have completed master instructor training, a primary prerequisite needed before using the simulators. In order for a deputy or officer to get behind the wheel of the simulator, a master instructor must be present.

“We now have the ability to do this training in a very cost effective environment,” Lane said. “We are able to expose our deputies to situations that they maybe haven’t been exposed to yet, or things that they are deficient in. We can improve those skills and train on them in a safer environment.”

The simulators can be used prior to their designated training cycle as needed, but it is likely the training will not be integrated into the regular schedule until the beginning of 2023. Lane intends to use the simulators as part of the new hire mini boot camps as well.

The need for the simulators comes as the current driving training puts excessive wear and tear on department vehicles, costing the department a large amount of money.

“This is a really great tool,” Lane said. “We are very fortunate to have it. It’s not just for us; it’s for the entire law enforcement community.”

As far as the other departments in the area, it is unclear when they will be able to begin using the simulators. The timeline is largely contingent upon each department signing the agreement and having at least one person complete master instructor training.