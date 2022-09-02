County law enforcement gifted cost-efficient driver training simulators

The Barancik Foundation's donation allows police officers to train safely for dangerous scenarios.
Heavy rain, dense fog and pedestrians crossing the road unexpectedly are all scenarios that local police departments and sheriff’s offices are unable to replicate with ease when performing driver training, especially because they have no control over the weather.
To aid in this issue and improve behind the wheel learning, the Barancik Foundation donated two driving simulators to be held by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office about a month and a half ago.
The simulators, which cost about $237,000 for both, mimic a host of real-world situations that are not easily replicable including inclement weather and other unexpected driving conditions. They are currently being held in a trailer on the Sheriff’s Office gun range property.
They can mimic the physics and reactions of a wide range of vehicles, from patrol cars to bigger vehicles.
“We want our law enforcement officers to have the best training possible,” Baranick Foundation CEO Teri Hansen said. “These simulators should be able to provide that to them, so that they can protect us in all ways while driving safely.”
The foundation’s motivation also stemmed from the fatal crash involving well-known town philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik and a Longboat Key police officer.
The simulators
The simulators created by L3Harris Technologies, an American technology company, defense contractor and information technology services provider, are able to mimic a wide variety of scenarios and vehicle responses.
For example, if the front left tire of the patrol car blows out, the simulation will mimic the same pulling and shaking sensations experienced in real life.
Much like simulators used to train airline pilots, the wrap-around screens provide the same view deputies have in their patrol cars, including mirrors and blind spots. The dashboards can also be altered to look the same as whatever vehicle the officers typically patrol in, making the training and scenarios as close to real life as possible.
Master instructors for the simulators are also able to create their own scenarios to mimic crashes that deputies have experienced.
“When that scenario builder is open, I can place vehicles wherever I want,” deputy Mike Jones said. “I can make vehicles behave a certain way. I can re-create that crash happening with everything from speeds and what actually happened.”
When demonstrating the simulation, Jones’ scenario included dense fog where slower driving and quick braking were required to not rear end stopped vehicles, a common occurrence during the winter season in the area.
He also pulled up a scenario that included trying to pull over a drunken driver who was uncooperative. Trainees are able to stop and restart scenarios to redo parts that may have tripped them up.
As the scenario progresses, the instructor is able to change conditions and push out distractions on the laptop as would happen in real time. Trainees can also communicate with the other simulator through included radios.
Jones is currently the only individual at the Sheriff’s Office trained in the software and scenario creation. Lieutenant Jeff Lane has plans to have at least five additional deputies go through training to become simulator master instructors.
“These will be used to their full extent,” Lane said.
The scenarios that are replicated, when deputies are trained and the duration of the training are under the jurisdiction of Lane and his fellow training staff.
Some deputies may use the simulators more often than others based on their driving performance and skills that need improvement, which can include driving in reverse, pivot points and reaction times.
Countywide use
Even though the Sheriff’s Office is in possession of the simulators, officers at North Port, Venice, Longboat Key and the city of Sarasota departments too have access to the training and simulators.
In order to use the machines, Lane said, the county departments must first sign the interdepartmental agreement that is currently being drafted. The agreement will cover items such as responsibility for any potential damages incurred.
None of the other county departments have completed master instructor training, a primary prerequisite needed before using the simulators. In order for a deputy or officer to get behind the wheel of the simulator, a master instructor must be present.
“We now have the ability to do this training in a very cost effective environment,” Lane said. “We are able to expose our deputies to situations that they maybe haven’t been exposed to yet, or things that they are deficient in. We can improve those skills and train on them in a safer environment.”
The simulators can be used prior to their designated training cycle as needed, but it is likely the training will not be integrated into the regular schedule until the beginning of 2023. Lane intends to use the simulators as part of the new hire mini boot camps as well.
The need for the simulators comes as the current driving training puts excessive wear and tear on department vehicles, costing the department a large amount of money.
“This is a really great tool,” Lane said. “We are very fortunate to have it. It’s not just for us; it’s for the entire law enforcement community.”
As far as the other departments in the area, it is unclear when they will be able to begin using the simulators. The timeline is largely contingent upon each department signing the agreement and having at least one person complete master instructor training.
