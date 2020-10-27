Manatee County commissioners voted unanimously to extend the county’s local state of emergency by one week Tuesday. The state of emergency, which was originally declared March 16, is set to remain in effect until at least Nov. 3.

Manatee County is averaging 66.7 new cases per day during the week from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. This is up from an average of 58 new cases from Oct. 13 through Oct. 19 and 53.4 new cases Oct. 6 through Oct. 12.

Much of the commissioners’ conversation centered around masks.

“Everyone knows that masks work,” commissioner Betsy Benac said, noting it is one of the only tools people have to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Do I think there should be a mask mandate? Yes. But I can’t go around slapping masks on people in public.”

“I’m proud of the citizens who are wearing masks,” commissioner Carol Whitmore added. “There are more people who are wearing masks than aren’t.”