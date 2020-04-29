As local leaders still work to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sarasota County officials have canceled all county events and reservations through May 17.

Any event planned at the county level or in a county facility through May 17 will need to be canceled or postponed.

Additionally, all utility fees and service shutoffs are suspended through May 31. Utility fees previously were suspended through April.

The cancellations come on the heels of the county commission's April 22 decision to open beaches with restrictions. Residents are now able to visit the beach for essential activities such as jogging or swimming, but lounging is not allowed. The parking lots at the beaches remain closed.

Those with questions can call county staff at 941-861-5000.